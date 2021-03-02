80ºF

Massive fire breaks out at condemned Orange County condo complex

No injuries reported at former home of Blossom Park condos

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large fire broke out early Tuesday at a vacant condo complex in Orange County, but the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the former home of the Blossom Park condos near Orange Blossom Trail and the Beachline in Orlando.

Firefighters battled the blaze, which was contained to one of five buildings, for hours before brining it under control. No one was staying at the complex, according to officials.

“There was a huge amount of fire when we got here,” Orange County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Martis Mack said. “The roof collapsed inside. That’s where the majority of the fire was and we couldn’t put any (firefighters) in there to put the fire out, so we pretty much set up our aerial trucks and they directed their streams down into that area.”

Mack said a wall also collapsed, but no firefighters were injured.

The condo complex has been condemned for several years.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

Orange Blossom Trail was closed in both directions at Landstreet Road, but the roadway was later reopened.

