Mount Dora police release sketch of man behind abduction

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police officers released a sketch of a man who attacked a female victim in the area of Highland Street and 9th Avenue.

Police said around 10 p.m. on Feb. 28 the man approached the victim from behind, grabbed her by the neck and took her to the backyard of a home.

Investigators said the victim was able to escape once the man left her alone.

Anyone with information about the man in the sketch is asked to call the police at 352-735-7130.

Authorities said anyone who wants to leave an anonymous tip can scan the QR code below.

Police request when using the QR code prompt to make sure to reference case # 21MD05856.