Palm Coast mother protects her son after stranger attempts to abduct him

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast woman said a stranger entered her house and attempted to abduct her 3-year-old boy, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a house in the Pine Lakes area around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a call to dispatchers of an attempted abduction.

Deputies said Katherine Sanchez was able to give a clear description of the woman she accused of walking into her house and trying to abduct her son Gabriel.

Investigators said Sanchez escorted the woman out of the house while the woman kept pulling Gabriel to take him away.

Deputies said the woman ran away from the residence.

Sanchez shared her story with News 6.

She said she was in the bedroom with her son when her father called her and told her someone was looking for her.

“When I [went] to the living room and she saw my little son she said ‘OMG this is my baby,’” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said she did not let go of her son during the incident, but she was scared.

“I was screaming help to the neighborhood,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said her son was also scared.

“When she tried to get him he started to cry,” Sanchez said.

The sheriff’s office said investigators established a perimeter to locate the woman.

A helicopter from emergency management and K-9 units was also brought in to assist in the search.

Investigators said they were able to find 26-year-old Zarut Jean Pierre-Theolin walking on Woodhaven Drive.

Jean Pierre-Theolin matched the suspect description given by a witness in the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is facing charges of burglar and kidnapping.