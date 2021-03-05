Video shows men who shot victim in face during argument, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are hoping newly released video can help them identify three men who shot another man in the face during an argument late last month.

Records show the shooting happened Saturday night at Jernigan Gardens on the 1400 block of Mercy Drive.

Though the victim was shot in the face, he was alert and speaking with officers on scene. He is now in stable condition.

Video released Friday shows the victim waiting in his car when three men approach and an argument ensues. Police have not said what the argument was about.

Though the surveillance footage was recorded from a distance, it shows a man in a white shirt approaching the driver’s side of the car then walking over to the passenger’s side.

About seven seconds of the footage is missing. After that gap, the three men run away and the victim drives off, at one point jumping a curb.

Police said they believe at least two of the men fired their weapons as the victim was trying to escape.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the footage or has information about the shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

