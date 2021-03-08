Deputies search for missing, endangered 60-year-old Marion County man

Marion County deputies are looking for a missing 60-year-old Marion County man after his family reported that he was missing and might be in danger.

Peter James Jost left his residence in Summerfield on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. and was last seen a few hours later in Gainesville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Jost suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and depression and has not been taking his medicine.

Jost made statements that caused his family and law enforcement to be concerned, deputies said in a news release.

Deputies said Jost was driving a gray 2015 four-door Mercedes with the Florida license tag QDEA79.

Jost is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911.