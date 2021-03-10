Orlando police search for missing teen

Officers with the Orlando Police Department are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Enyce Warren was last seen near South Kirkman Road and Westgate Drive around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Enyce left a care facility in Orlando, according to police.

PLEASE HELP: Detectives are trying to locate Enyce Warren. The 15-year-old from St Cloud was last seen near S. Kirkman Rd. & Westgate Dr. at 2:15pm today. She left a care facility within the Orlando city limits & does not have important medications. Info? Call 321-235-5300. pic.twitter.com/3YnVEZzp1a — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 10, 2021

Investigators said Enyce does not have the important medications she needs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 321-235-5300.