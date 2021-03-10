64ºF

Orlando police search for missing teen

Enyce Warren was last seen around Kirkman Road and Westgate Drive

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Enyce Warren was last seen near South Kirkman Road and Westgate Drive around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Enyce left a care facility in Orlando, according to police.

Investigators said Enyce does not have the important medications she needs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 321-235-5300.

