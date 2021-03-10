Phil Anderson to be next mayor of Winter Park

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Phil Anderson will be the next mayor of Winter Park, according to city officials.

Anderson received 4,242 votes and Sarah Sprinkel received 3,719 votes, according to the unofficial results of the 2021 mayoral election.

One of the big platforms for Anderson is to protect the charm of Winter Park.

Anderson said he wants to improve traffic and focus on the parks and trees in the city.

He said he wants to fight for small businesses in Winter Park.

The next mayor said he wants to preserve the neighborhood character of Winter Park.

Anderson was a city commissioner for Winter Park from 2008-2011.