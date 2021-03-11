Off-duty Daytona Beach police officer accused of stabbing man at tavern

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer is charged with attempted murder after he was accused of stabbing another man in front of a New Smyrna Beach tavern while off duty.

New Smyrna Beach police said Shane Jackson, 50, along with the victim and several others were asked to leave Tayton O’Brians at 410 Flagler Avenue Wednesday around 11 p.m. A short time later, another fight started between Jackson and the group in front of Flagler Tavern, according to investigators.

During the confrontation Jackson stabbed the victim, an adult male, in the stomach, police said. Jackson then walked away down Flagler Avenue but was detained by security members at the tavern, witnesses told police.

Jackson was arrested and charged with aggravated battery but detectives later found probable cause to upgrade his charge to attempted pre-mediated murder.

The victim was taken to Halifax Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

When the arresting officers learned of Jackson’s employment Daytona Beach Police Department was notified of his arrest.

Jackson has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to Daytona Beach police chief Jakari Young.

“I was notified this morning about the arrest of Officer Shane Jackson last night in New Smyrna Beach,” Young said in a statement. “We are cooperating with our colleagues at New Smyrna Beach Police Department as they proceed with their investigation. He is being placed on unpaid administrative leave until our internal investigation into the matter is completed.”

