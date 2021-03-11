Stolen puppies: Melbourne police searching for burglars behind pup theft

Armani and Lou were stolen March 6 from a Melbourne apartment, police say.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two puppies named, Armani and Lou, were taken from their home March 6 during a burglary in Melbourne, according to police.

Melbourne police issued a be on the lookout alert for the miniature American Staffordshire terrier puppies.

The young dogs were taken between 6:30-7 p.m. on March 6 when the homeowner left their residence at Windover Palm Apartments on Fitness Circle.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen anything the evening the pups were taken.

Photos released by Melbourne PD show the pups are gray and white.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

