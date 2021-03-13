Volusia detectives search for missing endangered man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing endangered man.
Armando Jimenez, 53, of Deltona, was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday at his home on Whitemarsh Avenue.
The sheriff’s office said he left on foot in an unknown direction.
Investigators said he does not have his medication.
Jimenez gets confused and may get lost when walking, according to VCSO.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with dark pants and a dark hat.
Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call 911.