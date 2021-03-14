Man cut off grandfather’s ears after deadly beating, stabbing, Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is locked up in Lake County after deputies say he brutally beat and stabbed his grandfather to death before cutting off the victim’s ears.

Investigators were called to a home on Lake Mack Drive in Deland Saturday evening.

Kolby Allen Parker, 30, told investigators that his grandfather Ronal Wells, Sr., 77, attacked him while the pair were smoking marijuana, according to a news release.

Investigators said as the man was talking with deputies, he produced two human ears from his pocket, which belonged to the victim. Parker then became violent and attacked the deputies, the release said, but was eventually restrained.

Deputies said they then executed a search warrant on the home, finding a bloody baseball bat and a large butcher knife also dripping with blood.

Parker confessed to striking his grandfather with the bat then stabbing him multiple times before cutting off the victim’s ears, according to the release.

Investigators said Parker told them that he wanted his grandfather to be with his dead grandmother.

Park is being held without bond and faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and second-degree murder.

