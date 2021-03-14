People told to stay indoors as Palm Bay Police search for armed man

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay Police are warning people to stay indoors as they search for an armed man.

According to police, officers are searching for the man in the area of Falon Boulevard Northeast to the east of Babcock Street Northeast.

Investigators have not said what the man is wanted for or what kind of weapon he has.

Police said the man has a long beard and is wearing a black shirt, blue pants with teal and white stripes and black shoes.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.