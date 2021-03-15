DUI driver going wrong way crashes into another vehicle, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A driver in Sumter County accused of driving under the influence crashed into another car after veering into traffic heading in the opposite direction, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Philip Van James, 41, of Wildwood, was driving his sedan north on U.S. 301 just south of Northeast 41st Lane around 8:15 p.m. Sunday when troopers say he failed to control his car and it entered into the southbound lanes and west shoulder. According to the crash report, the sedan crashed nearly head-on with another sedan driven by a 24-year-old man.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and James suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

James was later arrested by FHP troopers for DUI with serious injury.

When he was booked into the Sumter County Jail about two hours after the crash, his blood alcohol content was .212, according to the report.