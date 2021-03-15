Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/15/21

This week’s recipes from Syrup & Biscuits.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 8 chicken thighs bone-in and skin-on
- buttermilk marinade:
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot Wings sauce
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
cook the chicken:
- buttermilk marinated chicken drained
- 2 cups self-rising flour
- 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
Instructions
marinate the chicken:
- Place chicken thighs in a large disposable plastic storage bag.
- Stir marinade and pour over chicken in storage bag. Marinate in refrigerator at least overnight.
cook the chicken:
- Combine flour, paprika, sugar, salt and garlic powder in a large storage bag. Add chicken, one piece at the time, and shake until well coated. Place breaded chicken on a plate. Repeat with remaining chicken pieces.
- Add butter to a large baking pan. Place in hot oven just until butter melts. Remove from oven.
- Place breaded chicken pieces skin side down.
- Cook in a preheated 425 degree oven for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, flip chicken and cook on other side for 30 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.
- Drain on a wire rack for a few minutes. Serve hot, cold or at room temperature.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
Bisque:
- cooking oil
- 1 sweet onion peeled and diced
- 2 carrots peeled and diced
- 2 celery stalks trimmed and finely diced
- 2 - 3 cloves of garlic peeled and minced
- 4 medium sized sweet potatoes peeled and cubed
- 2 apples peeled cored, and cut in chunks
- 2 tablespoons key lime juice
- 1 quart chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- honey if needed
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup half-and-half
- key lime zest for garnish
Key lime cream:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon key lime juice
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon key lime zest plus additional for garnish
Instructions
Make the bisque
- Cover the bottom of a large cooking vessel with oil.
- When hot, add onion, carrots, and celery.
- Cook uncovered on medium high heat for 15 minutes or until vegetables are soft and volume is reduced by about one half.
- Add garlic and cook an additional 5 minutes.
- Add remaining ingredients except half-and-half and lime zest.
- Cover and simmer 30 minutes or until sweet potatoes and apples are soft.
- Puree with an immersion blender.
- Stir in half-and-half and lime zest.
- Taste for seasoning and adjust.
- If a thinner bisque is desired, add water.
- Taste for seasoning and adjust. Add honey if needed.
Make the key lime cream:
- Add cold whipping cream to a medium bowl.
- Whip with electric mixer until it begins to thicken.
- Add lime juice, powdered sugar, and 1 tablespoon lime zest.
- Whip until stiff peaks form.
- Add to hot bisque. Garnish with lime zest.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 3 to 4 pound corned beef brisket with seasoning packet
- 1 large sweet onion peeled and halved
- 2 oranges halved
- 1 head of cabbage cored and cut in eighths
- 4 to 6 small to medium potatoes of equal size
- 6 to 8 small to medium carrots peeled and trimmed
- 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
- brown sugar for sprinkling - one tablespoon or less
Instructions
- Add corned beef, seasoning packet, onion and oranges to a large kettle. Cover with water. Cover and simmer for several hours until brisket is fork tender. This may take 4 to 6 hours.
- When tender, remove the brisket with slotted spoons, drain and place on a baking sheet with fat side up.
- Remove onion and oranges and discard. Skim the broth.
- Taste the broth for seasoning adjust as necessary for salt.
- Add vegetables to the broth. Cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until tender.
- While the vegetables cook, let’s get back to the brisket on the baking sheet. First, don’t you dare trim off that fat cap. It needs to stay on. Brush the brisket with mustard. Sprinkle with brown sugar.
- Place the brisket under a broiler and cook until the top browns, about 6 minutes.
- Remove from oven. Slice when cooled.
- When vegetables are tender remove to a large platter along with sliced corned beef.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups cooked grits
- 1/2 stick butter
- 1/4 cup milk
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese divided
- 1/4 cup chicken stock
- 1/8 tsp garlic powder
- 2 eggs lightly beaten
- A couple shakes of Tabasco sauce
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Add butter, milk, stock, garlic powder and 1 cup of cheese to grits. Stir until smooth and heated well. Temper the eggs by adding some of the hot grits mixture, then add the egg mixture to the pot. Add Tabasco sauce and mix well. Pour into greased casserole dish .
- Top with remaining cheese and bake for one hour at 350 degrees , or until the casserole is set.
FRIDAY
No Bake Peanut Butter and Crackers Pie
Ingredients
make the crust:
- 2 cups Ritz cracker crumbs approx. 55 crackers
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted
- Stir together cracker crumbs and sugar. Add melted butter and stir until all crumbs are moist.
- Line the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool completely.
make the filling:
- 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 cups 16 ounces heavy whipping cream, keep cold
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar divided
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 8 ounces cream cheese room temperature
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons half and half
- Roasted salted peanuts for garnish
Instructions
- To a small saucepan over medium heat, add 1/4 cup peanut butter and honey. Stir until peanut butter is melted.
- Cover the bottom of the baked pie crust with peanut butter mixture. Set aside to cool.
- Add heavy whipping cream to a large mixing bowl. Whip until stiff peaks form. Add 1/2 cup powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Whip only sugar and vanilla extract are incorporated into whipped cream and stiff peaks return.
- In another bowl, mix together softened cream cheese, 1 cup peanut butter, half and half and remaining 1/4 cup powdered sugar with an electric mixer.
- Stir in roughly 1/3 cup of whipped cream in the peanut butter mixture to soften. Fold in 1/2 to 2/3 of remaining whipped cream until white streaks disappear. Reserve some of the whipped cream for topping.
- Fill pie shell with mixture. Top with remaining whipped cream.
- Place in refrigerator for at least two hours before serving.
- Garnish with peanuts before serving.