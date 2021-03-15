Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/15/21

This week’s recipes from Syrup & Biscuits.

MONDAY

Oven-Fried Buttermilk Chicken

Ingredients

cook the chicken:

Instructions

marinate the chicken:

Stir marinade and pour over chicken in storage bag. Marinate in refrigerator at least overnight.

Stir marinade and pour over chicken in storage bag. Marinate in refrigerator at least overnight.

cook the chicken:

Drain on a wire rack for a few minutes. Serve hot, cold or at room temperature.

Drain on a wire rack for a few minutes. Serve hot, cold or at room temperature.

After 30 minutes, flip chicken and cook on other side for 30 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.

After 30 minutes, flip chicken and cook on other side for 30 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Add butter to a large baking pan. Place in hot oven just until butter melts. Remove from oven.

Add butter to a large baking pan. Place in hot oven just until butter melts. Remove from oven.

Combine flour, paprika, sugar, salt and garlic powder in a large storage bag. Add chicken, one piece at the time, and shake until well coated. Place breaded chicken on a plate. Repeat with remaining chicken pieces.

Combine flour, paprika, sugar, salt and garlic powder in a large storage bag. Add chicken, one piece at the time, and shake until well coated. Place breaded chicken on a plate. Repeat with remaining chicken pieces.

TUESDAY

Key Lime Sweet Potato Bisque

Ingredients

Bisque:

Key lime cream:

Instructions

Make the bisque

Taste for seasoning and adjust. Add honey if needed.

Taste for seasoning and adjust. Add honey if needed.

Cover and simmer 30 minutes or until sweet potatoes and apples are soft.

Cover and simmer 30 minutes or until sweet potatoes and apples are soft.

Cook uncovered on medium high heat for 15 minutes or until vegetables are soft and volume is reduced by about one half.

Cook uncovered on medium high heat for 15 minutes or until vegetables are soft and volume is reduced by about one half.

Cover the bottom of a large cooking vessel with oil.

Cover the bottom of a large cooking vessel with oil.

Make the key lime cream:

Whip with electric mixer until it begins to thicken.

Whip with electric mixer until it begins to thicken.

WEDNESDAY

Corned Beef Dinner

Ingredients

brown sugar for sprinkling - one tablespoon or less

brown sugar for sprinkling - one tablespoon or less

6 to 8 small to medium carrots peeled and trimmed

6 to 8 small to medium carrots peeled and trimmed

4 to 6 small to medium potatoes of equal size

4 to 6 small to medium potatoes of equal size

1 head of cabbage cored and cut in eighths

1 head of cabbage cored and cut in eighths

Instructions

Add corned beef, seasoning packet, onion and oranges to a large kettle. Cover with water. Cover and simmer for several hours until brisket is fork tender. This may take 4 to 6 hours.

When tender, remove the brisket with slotted spoons, drain and place on a baking sheet with fat side up.

Remove onion and oranges and discard. Skim the broth.

Taste the broth for seasoning adjust as necessary for salt.

Add vegetables to the broth. Cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until tender.

While the vegetables cook, let’s get back to the brisket on the baking sheet. First, don’t you dare trim off that fat cap. It needs to stay on. Brush the brisket with mustard. Sprinkle with brown sugar.

Place the brisket under a broiler and cook until the top browns, about 6 minutes.

Remove from oven. Slice when cooled.