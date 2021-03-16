Massive fire destroys Alan Grayson’s home in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A Windermere home owned by former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson was destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Oak Park Drive.

Someone inside the home called 911 to report the fire, officials said.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours before brining it under control.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted, “All occupants are reported out safely and no injuries have been noted.”

Grayson’s wife, Dr. Dena Grayson, later tweeted, “Thank you for your support, friends. I am grateful that everyone (including the pups) is safe. All of our clothes were burned, but then again, I haven’t needed a business suit in over a year due to the pandemic, so I guess there’s that.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s not known if Grayson, a Democrat who held Florida’s District 9 congressional seat from 2013-2017, was home at the time of the fire.

