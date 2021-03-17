IRS to delay tax filing deadline to mid-May

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. Thats because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

You may get an extra month to pay your dues to Uncle Sam this year.

The IRS plans to delay the tax filing deadline until May 17, according to an official.

The official says the government wants to give Americans more time because the pandemic made taxes more complicated for some.

Along with @IRSnews, we’re announcing today that the federal income tax filing due date for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from

April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.



Keep an eye on https://t.co/qKWfws2tPQ for more guidance in the coming days. — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) March 17, 2021

But the IRS is also swamped with its workload right now.

The service is still processing millions 2020 tax returns.

While at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks and dealing with new unemployment benefits and expended child tax credits.

But keep in mind, even if the IRS gives you more time, state taxes in most cases are still due by April 15.

If you’re filing in Hawaii, Delaware, Iowa, Virginia, Louisiana, or Maryland, you have more time for state taxes as well.