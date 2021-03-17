IRS to delay tax filing deadline to mid-May

You may get an extra month to pay your dues to Uncle Sam this year.
The IRS plans to delay the tax filing deadline until May 17, according to an official.
The official says the government wants to give Americans more time because the pandemic made taxes more complicated for some.
Along with @IRSnews, we’re announcing today that the federal income tax filing due date for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from— Treasury Department (@USTreasury) March 17, 2021
April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.
But the IRS is also swamped with its workload right now.
The service is still processing millions 2020 tax returns.
While at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks and dealing with new unemployment benefits and expended child tax credits.
But keep in mind, even if the IRS gives you more time, state taxes in most cases are still due by April 15.
If you’re filing in Hawaii, Delaware, Iowa, Virginia, Louisiana, or Maryland, you have more time for state taxes as well.