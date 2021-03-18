Deputies search for man who walked away from Orange County assisted living facility

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who walked away from an assisted living facility.

Mario Bermudez, 69, walked away from the facility on Egan Drive near Lake Underhill Road and Goldenrod Road, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Bermudez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Bermudez suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees Bermudez is asked to call 407-836-4357.