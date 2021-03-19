More Johnson & Johnson shots coming to Florida but next shipment date unknown

FILE - U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers of Waxhaw, N.C. fills syringes with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Critics in Florida say a doctors signature required for some people to get vaccinated is adding onerous barriers for some eligible residents, especially low-income or minority people who may not have health insurance or access to a primary care doctor. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Florida is slated to get 42,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines the week of March 22, marking the state’s second delivery of the single-dose shots, but it may be some time before another round is headed to the Sunshine state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Florida will get 42,000 more doses, which is much less than the first J&J shipment of 175,000 doses, but added it comes down to supply delays.

“The next two weeks after that is showing zero but I think what’s happening is, I think this is a dynamic situation. I think it’s very possible that we do get some J&J during those two (weeks). Obviously, planning massive J&J outreach without knowing whether you’re going to get it makes it a little bit more difficult, but I do think it’s good.”

There is currently no timeline for when Florida will get its third shipment of J&J but DeSantis said it’s a fluid situation.

Florida has used the single-dose vaccines to inoculate law enforcement officers and for other vaccine events where it makes more sense logistically.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said the state is using some of its J&J supply for homebound residents unable to make it out to a vaccine site and for mobile vaccine locations targeting underserved communities.

“We have three buses out there, we’ll have 15 buses within the next two weeks,” Moskowitz said. “They set up on a block in communities that are socially vulnerable. They’re there for a day, they move to another block for a day.”

Moskowitz said those mobile units are “doing exclusively Johnson & Johnson, because obviously it’s just much easier to do it once and then move and continue. It’s just logistically much easier.”

Since December, Florida has received nearly 7 million coronavirus vaccine doses between Moderna, Pfizer and, most recently, Johnson & Johnson. More than 2.4 million people in Florida are fully vaccinated as of Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

