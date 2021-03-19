Mount Dora police investigating drive-by shooting

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in which two individuals exchanged gunfire, officials with the department said.

The shooting happened at Lincoln Avenue and Clayton Street, where shell casings were found in the road, police said, however, no victims have been found.

Police are looking for a black Honda vehicle that was last seen heading toward U.S. 441. Authorities are also looking for a Black male wearing a red shirt who was seen running from the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Mount Dora police.