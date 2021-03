Police said Herman Sept was last seen in the area of Raleigh Street and Deerock Drive around 3 p.m. on Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is looking for a missing 75-year-old man.

Investigators said Sept suffers from dementia and does not have the medication he needs.

Authorities said anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 321-235-5300.