Florida State vs. Colorado: How to watch, stream, listen

Florida State's Anthony Polite (2) dunks during the second half of a first-round game against UNC-Greensboro in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. Florida State defeated UNC-Greensboro 64-54.

The No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles will play against the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes at 7:45 p.m. on Monday in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

What channel is the game on? TBS at 7:45 p.m. on March 22.

How can you listen to the game? 850 AM

How to stream the game? NCAA.com

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is a 1.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 138.5.

FSU defeated UNCG in the first round this past Saturday.

The Seminoles shot 52 percent from the field while not making any three-point shots in the game.

Florida State shot 69 percent from inside the arc in the win.

Colorado’s win in the first round was a much different story.

The Buffaloes were lights out from beyond the arc in the 96-73 win against Georgetown.

CU was 16-25 from three, Jabari Walker was 5-5 from beyond the arc.

Walker finished with 24 points.

The winner of the Florida State vs. Colorado game will play against the winner from the Michigan vs. LSU game in the Sweet Sixteen.