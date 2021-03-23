Grenade found at newly purchased Orange County home

Orange County deputies say a grenade was found at a home on Cornelia Avenue on March 22, 2021.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say a grenade found at a newly purchased home has been rendered safe.

Deputies said they were called to Cornelia Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Monday after the new homeowner reported that he’d found a grenade inside the home.

Nearby residences were evacuated as deputies investigated the suspicious device.

The department’s bomb squad responded to the scene and rendered the grenade safe.

Further details about the grenade were not immediately available.

