Education leaders emphasize safety measures during reopening schools summit

The U.S. Department of Education’s National Safe School Reopening Summit included guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with testimony from districts across the country on best practices from operating this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said getting students back in the classroom is a priority.

[TRENDING: Missing Fla. woman found naked in storm drain | That’s not lint: Family finds snake in dryer | So Florida: Gator swims with shark]

Ad

“That is our charge, to safely reopen schools as quickly as possible,” Cardona said.

The CDC laid out five key strategies to make it happen.

Those five strategies include universal and correct mask wearing, physical distancing, handwashing, cleaning and using testing and contact tracing.

The summit also included school districts from across the country weighing in on what’s worked for them this year.

There was a panel discussion with a group of officials from a Cleveland school district, as well as one from New York.

There was also a Q&A portion that included questions answered by a spokesperson from the CDC, along with someone from the Department of Education.

They tackled questions such as how can schools re-open safely if not everyone is vaccinated?

A spokesperson from the CDC said while they are encouraging all teachers and staff to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them, there are other measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, like using those key prevention strategies of mask wearing and physical distancing.