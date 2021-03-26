Appointments available for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination event in Sumter County

FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Appointments opened up Friday for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination event in Sumer County.

The event is happening March 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road.

Appointments are required and first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to those 40 or older or who fall into other eligible categories, including health care workers, child care workers and those who have been deemed medically vulnerable and who have the appropriate form.

The site is set up as a drive-thru and all residents will need to bring a valid form of identification.

Appointments can be made by clicking here.