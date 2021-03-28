Florida adds 4,943 new COVID-19 cases on eve of vaccination expansion to 40 and older

All adults in Florida to soon be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Florida’s adult population will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this week that beginning Monday anyone 40 or older can get the shots. The next expansion happens on April 5 and will include anyone over 16 years old.

Vaccinating seniors has been a priority for DeSantis since December and makes up a majority of the arms where Florida’s vaccine supply is going.

By Sunday more than 2.2 million people over 65 have completed their virus vaccine in Florida out of more than 3 million of all ages.

The 65 to 74-year-old age group has received more shots than any other category in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health data.

To help with the increasing demand Florida is scheduled to receive more than 700,000 vaccine doses next week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The nearly 700,000 doses do not include shots provided by the federal government distributed to federally-run sites.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on March 28.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,943 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,044,005 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 36 new virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 33,819. This number includes the 641 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 2,832 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March, 84,644 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 83 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.80% Saturday out of 85,298 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 3,0075,333 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Sunday, 5,604,283 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sunday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 36,951 92 2,154 0 804 1 Flagler 6,618 38 360 3 96 0 Lake 26,470 52 1,369 0 600 0 Marion 28,926 37 1,946 1 916 0 Orange 122,800 390 2,569 0 1,175 1 Osceola 39,356 182 1,348 3 481 0 Polk 60,765 163 4,735 1 1,237 0 Seminole 29,751 98 1,188 1 463 0 Sumter 8,751 21 548 0 244 0 Volusia 37,623 1,930 711

