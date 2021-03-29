Marion deputies search for missing and endangered man last seen Friday

Deputies said Josue Molina-Rodriguez was last seen around 5 p.m. this past Friday at his place on Cherry Drive Lane in Ocala.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 38-year-old man.

Deputies said Josue Molina-Rodriguez was last seen around 5 p.m. last Friday at his place on Cherry Drive Lane in Ocala.

He left his home in a 2009 silver Dodge Caliber with the Florida license plate Z191BJ.

Molina-Rodriguez has been diagnosed with PTSD, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder and anxiety disorder, according to deputies.

Deputies said he does not have his prescribed medication with him.

Anyone with information about Molina-Rodriguez is asked to call 911.