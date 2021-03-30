Publix will not offer vaccinations during Easter weekend

Publix will not be offering any vaccine appointments during Easter weekend.

The grocery store chain made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday. Publix is closing all its stores on Easter Sunday but will be open on the preceding days.

[TRENDING: COVID after the vaccine | Bugsy, the French bulldog, stolen at gunpoint | SpaceX Starship explodes again]

Because Publix pharmacies are not offering appointments on Saturday or Sunday, the store’s online appointment portal will not open on Wednesday, which is when Saturday and Sunday appointments are normally scheduled.

Ad

However, the portal will reopen on Friday morning at 7 a.m. for people to make appointments for the following Monday and Tuesday, which is when vaccines become available to everyone 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 16 and older.

Appointments must be made online by visiting publix.com/covidvaccine.

Scheduling opportunity Appointment days Vaccine provided Monday Wednesday - Friday Moderna Wednesday (Except March 31) Saturday - Sunday Johnson & Johnson Friday Monday - Tuesday Moderna

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.