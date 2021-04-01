Fort Lauderdale airport reopens after security incident, evacuation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Operations at Fort Lauderdale International Airport are “gradually returning to normal” after the facility was briefly evacuated due to a “security incident” outside two terminals.

Officials say all roads leading into the airport have reopened after being shut down around 4 a.m. Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, officials asked for patience as airport employees were allowed back inside to resume normal operations.

An earlier tweet advised passengers that “disruptions to airport operations may be possible,” and asked them to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

“We haven’t heard anything. The way we found out was being driven in different directions by our driver,” said Coy Combs, who was scheduled on a 6 a.m. flight to Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.