Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman considered missing and endangered who was last seen Saturday morning in Ocala.

The sheriff’s office said 59-year-old Angela Brown was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday at 479 Water Road off Maricamp Road.

She is considered endangered because she requires medication that is not with her. She is described as being 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray shirt along with a clear tote with blue handles.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.