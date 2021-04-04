Vaccine clinics available Easter Sunday, Monday with church collaboration

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Religious leaders are gearing up and prepping for Easter Sunday by not only providing a COVID-safe place to worship, but COVID vaccination shots as well.

“This is what we call the Super Bowl of the church. This is what our whole faith is built upon,” said Pastor Derrick McRae, the pastor at the Experience Christian Center, who said this Sunday will be like no other.

McRae said this Easter, people can expect to not only receive a powerful sermon, but receive a vaccination shot as The Experience Christian Center in Pine Hills and The Kingdom Church are teaming up to provide the clinic before service at The Kingdom Church.

McRae showed News 6 how he and his team have gone the extra mile to accommodate the Easter crowds.

“We have different color seats now,” McRae said. “We have brown seats and we have black seats letting you know where you can and cannot sit in the sanctuary.”

Pastor David Jacques with The Kingdom Church said his team also has similar COVID safety precautions, but also cater to an online audience.

“We also have a very strong millennial base that probably will still be adaptive to whether it be online or be in person,” Jacques said.

At The Christian Experience, along with sanitizing stations, McRae said members of the congregation are also ready to help.

“Our greeters are now the medical team,” McRae said. “Now when I say ‘our medical team,’ I don’t mean people we designate as a medical team, they really are doctors. We have doctors, we have nurses.”

According to new CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people can gather without wearing masks, but McRae said people coming to service in-person will still be required to wear masks as a precaution.

The Kingdom Church is also joining McRae in the mask mandate on Easter Sunday.

Jacques said many religious leaders will have similar messages, but said in the end he hopes everyone experiences one thing from service: hope.

“It’s a great weekend for us to understand how to turn our trials into a great testimony,” Jacques said.

Folks can get their COVID vaccination shots at The Kingdom Church starting at 9 a.m. before service starts around 10 a.m.

If people miss their shot of getting vaccinated on Easter, this upcoming Monday the Experience Christian Center will be holding another vaccination drive. The drive will be held from 9 a.m until around 5 p.m. McRae said around 600 shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

People are encouraged to call ahead and make an appointment by calling 407-601-6444.