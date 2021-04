ORLANDO, Fla. – A 30-year-old woman was shot early Monday in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. on West. 13th Street.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The victim did not cooperate with detectives, so no other information was immediately known, officials said.