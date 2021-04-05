Calling all artists: Submit your work to Orange County for Asian American Heritage Month contest

Chinese artist Yang Qian using dots to recreate an aerial view of Wuhan, China, under lockdown at her studio in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Yang, who worked as a volunteer delivering vital supplies to hospitals and residents during the city's pandemic 76-day lockdown, is using her art work to make sure that history is not forgotten. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – From paintings to sculptures, Orange County wants to see it all this Asian American Heritage Month.

To help mark the month, the Orange County Asian Committee is asking artists to submit their pieces in their Asian-themed art contest.

The selected artwork will be showcased during the virtual Asian American Heritage Celebration on May 21 at 7 p.m.

Young artists or seasoned creators can participate. The contest will judge work within four age groups: children ages 5-9, ages 10-14, teens 15-17 and adults 18 and older.

The committee says all submissions must include the title of the piece, the medium and the dimensions, a digital picture for each work of art and an artist statement. Application forms can be found here or people can submit their work to ocac.artcontest@gmail.com.

Pieces will be posted to the committee’s Facebook page for public voting. Friends, family or those who appreciate art can “like” their favorite pieces online to help determine who will be in the art show.

All works of art must be original work by a local Central Florida artist, preferably Asian American heritage-themed, the committee said. Artists may submit up to two works of art. Any artwork that was displayed in previous years is not permitted.