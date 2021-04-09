Shots for shots: Beacham Nightclub hosting COVID-19 vaccine event for hospitality workers

New safety measures are being put in place at The Beacham in downtown Orlando as bars prepare to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A downtown Orlando nightclub will host a coronavirus vaccine event Monday in an effort to help vaccinate bar, restaurant and entertainment industry employees.

The Beacham Nightclub, at 46 N. Orange Ave., will host the vaccine event starting at 3 p.m. Interested people are asked to RSVP via Eventbrite.com here but the vaccines are free.

The venue is also offering a free drink or shot card valid at The Beacham for anyone who gets a shot in the arm. There will be food and drinks provided.

The on-site vaccine event is organized in partnership with Aspire With US and Change for the Community.

“The hospitality and live entertainment industry has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. We need to protect the workers of our industry and work together to #StopTheSpread!” the event description reads.

Organizers say they are looking to administer about 100 Pfizer vaccines and will offer the shots, as well as the refreshments, until they run out.

