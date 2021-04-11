Lawmakers weigh in on Gaetz investigation

Democrat and republican lawmakers appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday morning and weighed in on the investigation into Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The House ethics committee launched an investigation into reports of sexual misconduct, misuse of state identification records among other House violations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked during Face the Nation if she thinks Gaetz should resign.

“That’s up to the republicans to take responsibility for that. We in the congress, in the House have rule 23 which says that in the conduct of our duties we are not to bring dishonor to the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said. “I think there’s been a clear violation of that, but it’s up the ethics committee to investigate that.”

Representative Liz Cheney, the third highest ranking republican leader in the House, also appeared on Face the Nation. She wouldn’t comment on Gaetz.

“You know as the mother of daughters, the charges certainly are sickening and as the Speaker noted there is an ethics investigation underway. There are also criminal investigations underway and I’m not going to comment further on that publicly right now,” Cheney said.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes. He’s also repeatedly denied published reports that he may have been illegally trafficking women for sex.

Gaetz spoke at his first public event on Friday during a republican fundraiser in south Florida. He said he plans to keep his seat in Congress.