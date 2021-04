(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is lowering the vaccine eligibility age.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a roundtable discussion with public health experts.

The session is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Florida State Capitol.

[TRENDING: Teen killed when stepping on power line during storm | NY judge killed in Fla. hit-and-run | How, where to get vaccine]

DeSantis will be joined by Dr. Scott Atlas, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff.

No other details about the roundtable have been immediately released.