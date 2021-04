Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

A 43-year-old man was killed on Saturday when a box truck he was driving crashed on State Road 528, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound when he left the road, struck a light pole and came to rest at a tree line.

The man was pronounced dead at Orlando Health, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, but troopers said the man might have suffered a medical episode prior to crashing.