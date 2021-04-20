Prosecution, defense rest in Nicole Montalvo murder trial

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Both the prosecution and the defense have now rested their presentation of evidence, according to the judge presiding over the trail of Christopher Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife in Osceola County.

Before the trial of two men accused in the 2019 murder and dismembering of Nicole Montalvo resumed Tuesday, the judge dismissed a juror who he said was found to be sleeping on multiple occasions during the proceedings.

The judge said Juror No. 16 was dismissed from the case and would be replaced by an alternate juror who has been attentive throughout the proceedings.

The state rested its case Tuesday around 3 p.m. but before they did, jurors heard from a former jail mate of Otero-Rivera.

The former jail mate said in his 8 months of being in the same jail pod with Otero-Rivera, they had many conversations. He said that Otero-Rivera said he wanted to kill Nicole Montalvo.

When asked if Otero-Rivera ever spoke about specific ways to kill her, his former jail mate said Otero-Rivera mentioned a car bomb.

A second jail mate was also called to testify and said Otero-Rivera had spoken about getting out of jail and killing Montalvo.

But the focus wasn’t just on Otero-Rivera, jurors also heard from a neighbor who said he lives diagonally across from the Rivera property, and said he had a concerning conversation with Angel Rivera.

The neighbor said Rivera offered him $10-thousand to kill Montalvo.

Before the defense began calling witnesses, Otero-Rivera and his father both said they would not take the stand.

The defense only called Wanda Rivera as their witness, late this afternoon. She is the wife of Angel and mother of Christopher.

The trial is expected to resume tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras. Otero-Rivera and Montalvo had a son together, but they were separated at the time of her death.