Orlando shooting puts nearby Washington Shores Elementary on secure status

Orlando police say a man was shot near Mable Butler Avenue and Columbia Street on April 27, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Washington Shores Elementary School was temporarily placed on secure status Tuesday afternoon while officers investigated a shooting in the area, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Records show the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Mable Butler Avenue and Columbia Street. A man was hurt but police said his injuries are not considered life threatening.

[TRENDING: Private school won’t allow vaccine | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Look up! First supermoon of 2021]

Ad

The secure status that Orange County Public Schools placed on the campus while officers investigated in the area has since been lifted and operations have returned to normal.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.