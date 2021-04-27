DeLand woman, 62, shot in her car while driving home, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – A 62-year-old woman was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound in a DeLand neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:25 p.m. Monday near West Beresford Avenue and Sherwood Drive as the woman was driving home, according to authorities.

DeLand police said officers found the woman, who had been shot in the abdomen, in her parked car outside her home in the 800 block of Valleydale Avenue.

The woman told police she was driving home when she was shot near West Beresford Avenue and Sherwood Drive, less than a mile from her house.

Police said the woman’s husband called police, saying his wife had been shot.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack because multiple shots were fired at the vehicle driven by the victim. They clarified that they are sure the shooter was targeting the car but they’re not sure whether the shooter was targeting the victim.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.