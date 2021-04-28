Can you identify? Lake County deputies search for person involved in burglary case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a person of interest in multiple crimes.

Deputies on Wednesday released three photos of the individual, calling them a person of interest in a vehicle burglary and two voyeurism cases that took place in Lake County the mornings of April 19 and April 25. According to the sheriff’s office, the voyeurism cases took place in the South Clermont/Four Corners area.

Two of the photos show the dark-haired individual wearing a T-shirt with text on it approaching a vehicle. The third photo shows them wearing shorts and a hood over their head. In all three photos, the person appears to be wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Detective Michael Morris at michael.morris@lcso.org or 352-343-2101. You can also provide a tip anonymously through the sheriff’s office’s mobile app or through Central Florida Crimeline.