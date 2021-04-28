Clear icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

OOPS: Misspelled word painted in Orange County school zone

Road paint reads ‘SCOHOL’

Brianna Volz
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Education
,
Traffic
,
Orange County
,
Strange Florida
Misspelling spotted in Orange County school zone. (Image: Jeff Segers/News 6 photojournalist) (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Let the “Florida education” jokes begin.

Photos of a fresh paint job in an Orange County school zone show what was supposed to be the word “SCHOOL” incorrectly spelled “SCOHOL.”

[TRENDING: Pub Sub fight silences UCF grad | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Fla. school forbids vaccines]

Misspelling spotted in Orange County school zone. (Image: Jeff Segers/News 6 photojournalist) (WKMG)

The botched paint job was spotted Wednesday on Golfway Boulevard near Woodbury Road in the Eastwood subdivision of East Orange County, just south of Waterford Lakes.

A county spokeswoman said it was “an honest mistake” that was corrected Wednesday night.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: