OOPS: Misspelled word painted in Orange County school zone

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Let the “Florida education” jokes begin.

Photos of a fresh paint job in an Orange County school zone show what was supposed to be the word “SCHOOL” incorrectly spelled “SCOHOL.”

Misspelling spotted in Orange County school zone. (Image: Jeff Segers/News 6 photojournalist) (WKMG)

The botched paint job was spotted Wednesday on Golfway Boulevard near Woodbury Road in the Eastwood subdivision of East Orange County, just south of Waterford Lakes.

A county spokeswoman said it was “an honest mistake” that was corrected Wednesday night.

