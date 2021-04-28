Orange County Sheriff’s Office taking over investigation into 16-year-old’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. – New details are emerging in a fatal shooting case where a 16-year-old boy died after officials say the teen was “dropped off” at an apartment complex on Raleigh Street.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is now taking over the case after pinpointing the shooting location was on San Domingo Road.

As the sheriff’s office takes over this investigation, they say that they are looking for any possible leads at this time. News 6 was able to go into the neighborhood where this tragic incident happened and spoke with neighbors who say that the violence needs to end.

“There is no point in taking someone’s life like that, like I don’t even see how you can sleep at night knowing you’ve taken someone’s life over something dumb,” said one woman in a car.

The woman didn’t want to appear on camera but says she heard the gunshots the night 16-year-old Antrevus Cantlow died.

Investigators were able to pinpoint that Cantlow was shot near San Domingo Road Sunday night before he was “dropped off” near an apartment complex on Raleigh Street. He later died at the hospital.

Annalisha Cantlow, Antrevus Cantlow’s mother, was too upset to talk today but gave us this statement, saying in part, “He was never dropped off and left, they did as much as they knew how to do to get him the help that he needed.”