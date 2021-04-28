SpaceX prepares for nighttime rocket launch from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of its Starlink internet satellites late Wednesday night from Cape Canaveral.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 11:44 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Space Launch Complex 40.

[TRENDING: Pub Sub fight silences UCF grad | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Fla. school forbids vaccines]

Forecasters with the 45th Weather Squadron are predicting an 80% of favorable launch weather.

Ad

According to the forecast, brisk winds of about 15-20 mph will continue Wednesday night and the primary concern during the launch late Wednesday night will be liftoff winds.

Conditions at sea are favorable for SpaceX to land its Falcon 9 first-stage post-launch.

The launch will mark the 25th of the Starlink mission, bringing the total of satellites into low-Earth orbit near 2,000. The Starlink constellation is providing internet to those taking part in the company’s beta program currently, with more than 10,000 users.

SpaceX has been launching about 60 satellites at a time since May 2019 with the goal of providing internet to even remote locations around the globe.