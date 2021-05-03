Deltona woman took husband’s guns to prevent him from hurting boyfriend then shot him herself, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona woman accused of attempting to kill her boyfriend admitted to responding deputies she shot him but said it was not intentional, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a person being shot at 1660 North Page Drive Sunday afternoon to find a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. The victim was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford where he underwent surgery.

[TRENDING: 16-year-old girl killed in Orlando shooting | Dolphin gets front-row seat for astronauts’ splashdown | 7 ways to pamper mom]

Ad

Aimee Peltier, 45, told deputies the 37-year-old was her boyfriend and he previously lived with her and her husband of almost 20 years. Peltier said their relationship began about 6 years ago and when he was married and his wife lived with them, too.

According to the arrest report, Peltier recently learned the victim had sex with someone whose information was redacted from the arrest report. On Sunday, Peltier told her husband that information and that she was ending her relationship with the 37-year-old man. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the information she told her husband was regarding allegations about something her boyfriend did several months ago. It’s unclear from the arrest report or the news release if the husband previously knew about the relationship between the 37-year-old victim and his wife.

When her husband heard the information he became upset, punching the front door, according to the report. Peltier told deputies she grabbed a knife and two handguns to prevent her husband from getting to them. She told deputies her husband left and went to a friend’s home.

Ad

Peltier asked the victim to come to her home and when he arrived they spoke about her husband wanting to “kill him,” but she said he was not home and she had his weapons. She told deputies she grabbed one of the firearms and while talking to the victim she heard it go off. She said she did not mean to fire it, according to the arrest report.

The victim collapsed in the front doorway but was able to make it back to his Jeep outside before deputies arrived.