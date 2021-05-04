Orlando bartender recovering after attacker slashes her face in downtown parking garage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jennifer Acosta, 33, said the person who attacked her a few weeks ago is still on the loose and Orlando police are investigating the violent incident that happened in a downtown parking garage.

Acosta said she has no clue who attacked her or why.

“I need to go back to work. I have a daughter to feed, I can’t just sit at home afraid, but I am afraid,” Acosta said.

Acosta was attacked on April 17, before her shift at Mai Thai restaurant and bar downtown. She parked in the Plaza parking garage before 10 p.m. when she said a masked man attacked her as she was getting out of her car.

“I just opened my door to get out, reached over for my purse and I felt somebody hit me on my arm,” said Acosta. “I started kicking him and screaming and that’s when I saw and realized he had a knife in his hand.”

The man started stabbing her and slashed her face and nose. She said when the man ran off, she got in the elevator and ran to her job where she called police.

Jennifer Acosta, 33, continues to recover after someone slashed her face in a downtown Orlando parking garage. (WKMG 2021)

