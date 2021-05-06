SeaWorld promotes interim CEO to lead company as earnings show parks performing better

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld on Thursday announced a new CEO -- its fifth in less than seven years -- the same day the entertainment giant’s first-quarter earnings were released.

Marc Swanson was named the company’s new CEO. He had been serving in the role in an interim basis.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

The Orlando-based company, meanwhile, saw some good news as it continues to recover from a big financial hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

SeaWorld said it saw 2.2 million guests at all its parks in the first quarter, down 4.5% from the same period in 2020.

Total revenue was up 12% from the first quarter last year to nearly $172 million, a net loss of almost $45 million but a 20% improvement compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.