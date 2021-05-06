Mostly Cloudy icon
87º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SeaWorld promotes interim CEO to lead company as earnings show parks performing better

Marc Swanson becomes 5th CEO for company in less than 7 years

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Theme Parks
,
SeaWorld
,
Florida
,
Money
Photo does not have a caption

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld on Thursday announced a new CEO -- its fifth in less than seven years -- the same day the entertainment giant’s first-quarter earnings were released.

Marc Swanson was named the company’s new CEO. He had been serving in the role in an interim basis.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

The Orlando-based company, meanwhile, saw some good news as it continues to recover from a big financial hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SeaWorld said it saw 2.2 million guests at all its parks in the first quarter, down 4.5% from the same period in 2020.

Total revenue was up 12% from the first quarter last year to nearly $172 million, a net loss of almost $45 million but a 20% improvement compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: