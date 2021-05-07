Brevard leaders discuss ordinance that would offer incentives for reporting missing trash pickups

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County leaders put a proposal on the backburner on Thursday.

The proposal was aimed at preventing trash buildup outside of homes.

County commissioners said the complaints are piling in.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to unemployed: Look for a job | Cops: Fla. woman hurls Whopper, racial slurs | Video: SpaceX Starship finally sticks landing]

The commissioners decided to not vote on a proposal that would pay residents $20 bucks for each complaint they filed about trash not getting picked up.

Ad

The proposal failed in October, months after trash collection rates went up 39 percent.

Several commissioners said they do not support the measure due to businesses having a tough time finding workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.