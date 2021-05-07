Keep your eyes peeled 👀

This weekend is supposed to be all about Mom, but I don’t really know how it can be when rocket parts are supposedly going to be falling from the sky any day now and no one knows exactly when and where. 😅

How’s that for an opening line on your Friday? I know, you’re hooked now. And it’s a true story so I recommend sticking around to learn more about it but we have a couple of other items to cover first.

Or you can cheat and skip straight to the bottom, I won’t know if you don’t tell me. 😄

Bri’s Big 3️⃣ -- 5/7/21

1. Happy Vaccine Day to all 💉

No, it’s not an official holiday or anything, just what we’ve dubbed this Friday here at News 6 since, you know, we’ve dedicated an entire day of coverage to informing our wonderful viewers about the COVID-19 vaccines. All week, we’ve been asking you to submit questions for this special event and today, we are getting you answers. If you submitted a question, it may have already been answered during this morning’s live Q&A with News 6 anchor Kirstin O’ Connor and Dr. Todd Husty. If you missed that window, you can still submit a question here or call in during our phone bank right now until 7:30 p.m. to ask any of our other health experts. Click here for the number to call. If you prefer the CliffsNotes version of things, you can take a quick glance at this Q&A about all things vaccine hesitancy.

Ad

You can bet one of the most commonly asked questions we’ve received so far throughout this event is “Is the vaccine safe for pregnant women or someone who is thinking about becoming pregnant?” Here’s what a doctor had to say about those concerns.

2. Shout out to your mama ✨

Yes, yours, for bringing you into this world. For that alone, she deserves to be celebrated. If you’re a procrastinator, please know you’re not alone. My sweet mama, pictured above💕, also raised one of those. But you know what? Pressure makes diamonds and my love for doing things with very little time landed me my career in news so don’t sweat it. The good news is, you still have time to find the perfect way to celebrate mom this weekend, even if it’s just with a picnic outside or something. I mean, hello?! Have you SEEN this gorgeous forecast? 😍 Even Mother Nature is looking her best for Mom’s Day. You can also find last-minute gift ideas and other special and unique ways to celebrate on our Mother’s Day page.

Ad

Not to totally kill the mood or anything but I do also want to take a moment to recognize that I know Mother’s Day weekend isn’t always the happiest of times for everyone. Some people will be missing their mothers this weekend, or wondering if and when they’ll get the chance to become one themselves. Others might be celebrating their dad, because he played both roles in their upbringing. If you fall into any of those categories, please know I see you. And my heart is with you. ❤️

3. Where, oh, where will this thing land? 🚀

OK, sorry to make you guys wait for this one but there’s a lot to unpack here so I needed to get the rest of today’s news out of the way. This is what I need you all to keep your eyes peeled for the next few days. You know how SpaceX launches rockets to space and lands the booster in a nice, controlled landing in a designated spot here on Earth? Well, that’s pretty much opposite of what’s happening here. China launched a rocket last month and the largest piece of it has just been orbiting up there since then -- until now. Any day now, it’s expected to reenter Earth and the timing and destination of its eventual crash remains somewhat unknown. The good news is that several agencies are monitoring the giant piece of space junk but the bad news? Its exact entry point into the Earth’s atmosphere can’t be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry. 🙃 However, China is saying it poses little threat. I think this is a perfect example of why some people don’t like surprises. Anyway, here’s how to keep an eye on it as it returns to Earth.

Ad

One last Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there -- past, present and future. 💝 You deserve all the recognition in the world. -Bri