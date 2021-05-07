Woman blocked moving truck with toddler after workers refused check, Polk deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland woman took a toddler underneath a moving company’s semi-truck after the workers wouldn’t accept a certified check for payment, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 30-year-old Angel Marie Button and her husband were trying to pay a moving company Wednesday when the employees said they could not accept the certified check as payment.

[TRENDING: Track uncertain path of rocket falling to Earth | Video: Man steals 2 police cruisers | Mom who gave birth on flight didn’t know she was prego]

Ad

According to the sheriff’s office, Button then brought an 18-month-old child with her to sit on her lap in front of one of wheels of the company’s “running semi-truck.” Deputies said witnesses claimed the woman then pinched the girl to make her cry.

Authorities were able to remove the Lakeland woman from underneath the truck and safely take the child from her, according to the news release. Deputies said she resisted authorities and yelled, “I’m not going anywhere.”

“Placing a child in danger is no way to end a civil disagreement. What was she thinking putting that baby in danger like that? What this poor child experienced should make us all angry. This should have never happened,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a release.

Officials said her husband told deputies she works for Lakeland Regional Health as a social worker.

Button is facing child abuse, resisting a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct charges.