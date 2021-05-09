Cruise lines could bypass porting from Florida due to vaccination requirements

There still is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to cruise lines porting from Florida and if it’s going to be required for cruisers to show they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said getting the vaccine is a private matter and no should be denied service based on that choice, but the CDC wants most passengers to be vaccinated.

After the CDC’s guidance that U.S cruises can resume come late July, a big question now though is, could we see cruise lines bypass Florida based on confusion over state and federal law?

In a company earnings call last week, the head of Norwegian Cruise Line said he was frustrated and trying to see how or if to move forward when it comes to porting from Florida, especially with the CDC requiring vaccines for most passengers and crew members.

But DeSantis disagrees.

“You have a right to participate in society, go to a restaurant movie, a ballgame, all these things without having to devolve this type of information,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis signed an executive order last week banning vaccines passports in the state.

“Passengers have been able to safely cruise from international ports for months without being required to divulge their personal COVID vaccination status,” the Governor’s office said. “As soon as the CDC ends it’s unconstitutional prohibition on cruising, passengers will be able to do the same from Florida ports.”

News 6 has reached out to Norweigen Cruise line to get more reaction and its plan when it comes to porting from Florida.

We also reached out to a few other cruise lines, too.